18.12.2025 07:47:35
Dutch Jobless Rate Remains Stable At 4.0%
(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' unemployment rate held steady for the second straight month in November, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.
The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate stood at 4.0 percent in November, the same as in the previous two months. In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.7 percent.
There were 408,000 unemployed people in November, down from 411,000 a month ago.
The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-25 age group, rose slightly to 9.1 percent in November from 9.0 percent in October.
