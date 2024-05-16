Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
16.05.2024 09:14:32
Dutch Jobless Rate Rises To 3.7%
(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' unemployment rate increased slightly in April after falling in the previous month, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.
The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate rose to 3.7 percent in April from 3.6 percent in March.
In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.4 percent.
There were 375,000 unemployed people in April, up from 371,000 in the preceding month.
The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-25 age groups, remained stable for the second straight month at 8.7 percent in April.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz -- ATX legt vor dem Wochenende letztlich zu -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Börsen in Fernost gehen uneins aus dem Handel
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt höher gezeigt hat, verbuchte der deutsche Leitindex am Freitag Abschläge. Die Wall Street zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende kaum bewegt. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche tendierten die asiatischen Indizes in unterschiedliche Richtungen.