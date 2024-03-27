Dutch Producers More Pessimistic In March

(RTTNews) - Confidence among manufacturers in the Netherlands remained more negative in March, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The producer sentiment index rose to -4.8 in March from -4.2 in February.

Further, the latest score was below the long-term average of -1.3.

Manufacturers were less positive about expected activity and more negative about their inventories. However, they were slightly less negative about the order position.

Producer confidence in the wood and building materials industry weakened the most in March, while confidence was highest among manufacturers in the paper and printing industry.