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23.09.2026 09:35:48
Dutch Q2 GDP Growth Revised Higher
(RTTNews) - The Dutch economic growth improved more than estimated initially in the second quarter, the latest data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.
Gross domestic product rose 0.6 percent sequentially in the June quarter, following a 0.3 percent increase in the first quarter. In the flash estimate, the rate of expansion was 0.4 percent.
Stronger export performance, particularly in services, and increased household consumption drove the upward revision, the agency said.
The expenditure breakdown showed that household consumption rose 0.8 percent as they spent more on cars and food and beverages. Government consumption was 0.5 percent higher on the back of increased spending on healthcare and wages.
Gross fixed capital formation increased 0.3 percent, and both exports and imports grew 1.4 percent in each case.
The annual economic growth improved to 1.6 percent in the June quarter from 1.4 percent in the March quarter.
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