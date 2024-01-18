Dutch Unemployment Rate Rises In December

(RTTNews) - The Dutch unemployment rate rose slightly in December from a five-month low, the Central Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

The jobless rate rose slightly to a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent in December from 3.5 percent in November.

The number of unemployed totaled 361,000 compared to 357,000 in the previous month. In the whole year of 2023, unemployment was virtually unchanged from a year ago, the statistical office said.

The net labor participation rate increased to 73.1 percent from 72.2 percent in 2022. The increase was relatively strong among people aged above 45 and among young people up to 25 years.

There were 46,000 unemployed people aged between 45 and 75 in 2023.

Unemployment among young people aged between 15 and 25 increased to 149,000 from 134,000 in the previous year.