Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1382
 EUR
0,0010
0,09 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
>
05.11.2025 08:27:39

Estonia Industrial Output Falls 1.5% In September

(RTTNews) - Estonia's industrial production declined for the first time in eight months in September, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday.

The volume of industrial production fell a calendar-adjusted 1.5 percent year-on-year in September, reversing a 0.9 percent increase in the previous month.

Among sectors, manufacturing output logged a renewed decline of 0.4 percent, and utility sector production continued to fall sharply by 18.5 percent. On the other hand, mining and quarrying output recovered strongly by 4.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 1.1 percent, in contrast to a 1.4 percent rise in August.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02:47 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
07.11.25 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegte. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen