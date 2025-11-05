|
05.11.2025 08:27:39
Estonia Industrial Output Falls 1.5% In September
(RTTNews) - Estonia's industrial production declined for the first time in eight months in September, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday.
The volume of industrial production fell a calendar-adjusted 1.5 percent year-on-year in September, reversing a 0.9 percent increase in the previous month.
Among sectors, manufacturing output logged a renewed decline of 0.4 percent, and utility sector production continued to fall sharply by 18.5 percent. On the other hand, mining and quarrying output recovered strongly by 4.8 percent.
On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 1.1 percent, in contrast to a 1.4 percent rise in August.
