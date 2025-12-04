Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1441
 EUR
0,0001
0,01 %
EUR - GBP
04.12.2025 07:52:39

Estonia Industrial Output Shrinks 1.1%

(RTTNews) - Estonia's industrial production declined for the second straight month in October, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.

The volume of industrial production fell a calendar-adjusted 1.1 percent year-on-year in October, following a 1.7 percent decrease in the previous month.

Among sectors, manufacturing output logged a further contraction of 1.4 percent, while utility sector production recovered by 0.3 percent. On the other hand, the annual growth in mining and quarrying output accelerated to 5.4 percent from 4.8 percent.

Within manufacturing, the production of computers and electronic products declined 3.1 percent from last year, and that of food products and electrical equipment slid by 1.9 percent and 6.8 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rebounded 2.4 percent, following a 1.3 percent fall in September.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Weiter Hoffnung auf Zinssenkung in den USA: ATX mit uneinheitlichen Vorgaben -- DAX vorbörslich mit Gewinnen -- Kräftige Kursgewinne in Japan - China-Börsen wenig verändert
Der heimische Aktiennmarkt hat unklare Vorgaben zu verdauen. Der DAX zeigt sich vorbörslich höher. In Asien notieren die Börsen uneinheitlich.
