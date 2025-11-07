Estonia Inflation Eases To 5-month Low

(RTTNews) - Estonia's consumer price inflation eased for the second straight month in October to the lowest level in five months, preliminary figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.

Consumer prices rose 4.6 percent yearly in October, slower than the 5.2 percent increase in September. Moreover, this was the slowest inflation since May, when prices rose 4.5 percent.

Inflation-based food and non-alcoholic beverages moderated to 6.3 percent from 7.7 percent. The slowdown in inflation was also helped by a 6.9 percent fall in costs for clothing and footwear. Meanwhile, housing costs grew at a steady pace of 2.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in October after falling 1.1 percent in the previous month.