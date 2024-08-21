Estonia Producer Prices Rise 0.8% In July

(RTTNews) - Estonia's producer prices increased for the first time in fourteen months in July, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in July, reversing a 0.5 percent decrease in June.

The producer price index was most affected by price increases in the manufacture of electronic products, the repair of machinery and equipment, and the manufacture of fuel oils, the agency said.

On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed 0.4 percent in July, led by price increases in electricity and heat energy production and in the manufacture of building materials and industrial machinery and equipment.

Data also showed that export prices rose by 0.7 percent monthly and by 1.4 percent annually in July. Import prices moved up 0.4 percent over the month and gained 2.2 percent from a year ago.