European Economic News Preview: UK GDP Data Due

(RTTNews) - Monthly GDP and foreign trade figures from the UK are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK GDP, industrial output and foreign trade figures. The economy is expected to grow 0.2 percent in July after staying flat in June.

Economists forecast UK industrial output to grow 0.3 percent after June's 0.8 percent increase. The trade surplus is seen at GBP 18 billion in July compared to a shortfall of GBP 18.9 billion in the prior month.

In the meantime, retail sales data is due from Turkey. Sales had increased 1.7 percent in June.

At 5.00 am ET, final inflation data is due from Portugal.