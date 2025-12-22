22.12.2025 07:59:26

European Economic News Preview: UK Revised GDP Data Due

(RTTNews) - Revised GDP from the UK is the top economic news due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK GDP data for the third quarter. The initial estimate showed that the economy grew 0.1 percent sequentially, following the prior quarter's 0.3 percent expansion.

In the meantime, unemployment data is due from Norway.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT is scheduled to issue producer prices for November. Prices had increased 0.1 percent in October.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX am Montag mit kleinem Plus erwartet -- DAX vor ruhiger Eröffnung -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt deuten sich zum Wochenstart leichte Gewinne an, während der deutsche Leitindex wenig bewegt erwartet wird. Am Montag präsentieren sich die Börsen in Fernost freundlich.
