European Economics Preview: Eurozone Jobless Data Due

(RTTNews) - Unemployment figures from the euro area and Spain, and the purchasing managers' survey results for the services sector from the U.K. are the highlights on the economics front on Friday.

Eurozone jobless rate is expected to remain steady at 6.5 percent in March. Eurostat is set to release the data at 05:00 am ET.

Official data is expected to show a decline of 74,500 in Spain's unemployment total in April. The labor ministry is scheduled to release the data at 03:00 AM ET.

In the U.K., the S&P Global services and composite PMI final data for April is due at 04:30 am ET.

The flash estimate had showed that the services PMI rose to 54.9 from 53.1 in March. The composite measure climbed to 54.0 from 52.8.

In other news, industrial production figures for March are due from France's statistical office INSEE at 02:45 am ET. Economists have forecast a 0.3 percent monthly gain after February's 0.2 percent increase.

Italy's jobless rate remained unchanged at 7.5 percent in March, data from the statistical office ISTAT is expected to show at 04:00 AM ET.