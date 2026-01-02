Eurozone Bank Lending Logs Faster Growth

(RTTNews) - Eurozone bank lending increased at a faster pace in November as loans to households and businesses increased further, the European Central Bank reported Friday.

Adjusted loans to the private sector climbed 3.4 percent year-on-year, following October's 3.0 percent increase.

Among the borrowing sectors, adjusted loans to households grew 2.9 percent after a 2.8 percent rise. Similarly, loans to non-financial corporations grew 3.1 percent compared to 2.9 percent increase in October.

"While investment growth disappointed in 2025, stronger public spending is set to boost the investment outlook for the quarters ahead," ING economist Bert Colijn said. Data showed that the broad monetary aggregate M3 grew 3.0 percent in November, faster than the 2.8 percent increase posted in October. Meanwhile, annual growth in M1 softened to 5.0 percent from 5.2 percent.