Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1480
 EUR
0,0013
0,11 %
EUR - GBP
02.01.2026 12:40:29

Eurozone Bank Lending Logs Faster Growth

(RTTNews) - Eurozone bank lending increased at a faster pace in November as loans to households and businesses increased further, the European Central Bank reported Friday.

Adjusted loans to the private sector climbed 3.4 percent year-on-year, following October's 3.0 percent increase.

Among the borrowing sectors, adjusted loans to households grew 2.9 percent after a 2.8 percent rise. Similarly, loans to non-financial corporations grew 3.1 percent compared to 2.9 percent increase in October.

"While investment growth disappointed in 2025, stronger public spending is set to boost the investment outlook for the quarters ahead," ING economist Bert Colijn said. Data showed that the broad monetary aggregate M3 grew 3.0 percent in November, faster than the 2.8 percent increase posted in October. Meanwhile, annual growth in M1 softened to 5.0 percent from 5.2 percent.

20:32 Rohstoffe im 4. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer bei Öl, Gold und Co.
20:23 KW 1: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
20:06 Kryptowährungen im 4. Quartal 2025: Quartalsbilanz von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
01.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der Kryptowährungen 2025
01.01.26 Dezember 2025: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich etwas höher -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Hang Seng zum Handelsende stark - Tokio und Festlandchina geschlossen
Am Freitag zeigte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt zum Start ins neue Handelsjahr stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte sich nicht für eine Richtung entscheiden. Die US-Börsen wechseln ebenso häufig das Vorzeichen. Vor dem Wochenende ging es in Hongkong aufwärts, während die Börsen in Tokio und Festlandchina geschlossen blieben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

