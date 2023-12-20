Eurozone Construction Output Falls 1.0%

(RTTNews) - Eurozone construction output declined in October after rebounding in the previous month, data from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.

Construction output dropped 1.0 percent month-on-month in October, reversing a 0.9 percent gain in September.

Civil engineering posted a monthly fall of 1.0 percent, and the decrease in the building construction segment was 0.9 percent.

On a yearly basis, production in the construction sector slid 0.7 percent after rising 0.7 percent in September.

Construction output in the EU27 fell 0.6 percent over the month, and it contracted 0.4 percent from the same period last year.

Among member states, the worst monthly decreases in construction output were observed in Slovenia, Germany, Slovakia, and France, while the biggest rises were seen in Romania, Sweden, Spain, and Austria.