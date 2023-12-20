20.12.2023 14:54:33

Eurozone Construction Output Falls 1.0%

(RTTNews) - Eurozone construction output declined in October after rebounding in the previous month, data from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.

Construction output dropped 1.0 percent month-on-month in October, reversing a 0.9 percent gain in September.

Civil engineering posted a monthly fall of 1.0 percent, and the decrease in the building construction segment was 0.9 percent.

On a yearly basis, production in the construction sector slid 0.7 percent after rising 0.7 percent in September.

Construction output in the EU27 fell 0.6 percent over the month, and it contracted 0.4 percent from the same period last year.

Among member states, the worst monthly decreases in construction output were observed in Slovenia, Germany, Slovakia, and France, while the biggest rises were seen in Romania, Sweden, Spain, and Austria.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schwache ATX-Vorgaben nach Rally-Ende an der Wall Street -- DAX-Anleger dürften zum Start Gewinne mitnehmen -- Asiens Börsen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
In Asien entwickeln sich die Märkte am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen