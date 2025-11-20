Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1343
 EUR
0,0025
0,22 %
EUR - GBP
20.11.2025 11:26:52

Eurozone Construction Output Falls For Second Month

(RTTNews) - Eurozone construction output declined for the second straight month in September, Eurostat reported Thursday.

Construction output logged a monthly fall of 0.5 percent, following a 0.2 percent drop in August.

Construction of buildings declined 1.3 percent and specialized construction activities slid 0.5 percent. Meanwhile, civil engineering output was up 0.2 percent.

On a yearly basis, construction output dropped 0.3 percent, in contrast to the 1.0 percent increase in August.

In the EU27, construction output remained flat on month in September but increased 0.5 percent from the prior year.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases in production in construction were recorded in the Czech Republic, Spain and France. On the other hand, the highest increases were seen in Hungary, Romania and Slovenia.

16:51 Die Top-US-Titel der UBS: Ein Blick auf das Portfolio des Schweizer Finanzriesen
16:19 NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co.: Auf diese Aktien setzte die Deutsche Bank im dritten Quartal 2025
19.11.25 Soros strukturiert sein Depot neu: So investierte der Starinvestor im Q3 2025
18.11.25 Berkshire setzt auf Alphabet: Buffett räumt sein Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2025 um
16.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46

Nach den NVIDIA-Zahlen: ATX letztlich fester -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel uneinig - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Am Donnerstag stiegen sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt an. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit kräftigen Zuschlägen. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.
