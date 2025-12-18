|
Eurozone Construction Output Recovers 0.9%
(RTTNews) - Eurozone construction output expanded for the first time in three months in October, Eurostat reported Thursday.
Construction production logged a monthly increase of 0.9 percent, reversing a 0.6 percent drop in September. Further, this was the strongest increase in six months.
Civil engineering activity grew the most, by 1.7 percent, and specialized construction activities advanced by 0.8 percent. Data showed that construction of buildings rebounded 0.3 percent.
On a yearly basis, construction output expanded 0.5 percent, in contrast to the 0.4 percent decrease in September.
In the EU27, construction output grew 0.8 percent in October and increased 1.3 percent from the prior year.
Among member states for which data are available, the highest monthly rises in production in construction were recorded in Slovenia, Germany, and Portugal. On the other hand, the largest decreases were seen in Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania.
