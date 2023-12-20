Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Eurozone Consumer Confidence Strongest In 5 Months
(RTTNews) - Euro area consumer sentiment improved for the second month in a row to its highest level in five months, reflecting the reducing pessimism among households, preliminary survey data from the European Commission showed Wednesday.
The flash consumer confidence index rose to -15.1 from -16.9 in November. Economists had forecast a score of -16.5.
The latest reading was the highest since July, when it was at the same level.
The consumer confidence measure for the EU added 1.5 percentage points to reach -16.0 in December.
Both readings were below their long-term averages.
The latest survey data was collected from December 1 to 19.
The final readings of the consumer confidence index for December is set to be released on January 8 along with results of the monthly economic sentiment survey.