Eurozone Consumer Confidence Strongest In 5 Months

(RTTNews) - Euro area consumer sentiment improved for the second month in a row to its highest level in five months, reflecting the reducing pessimism among households, preliminary survey data from the European Commission showed Wednesday.

The flash consumer confidence index rose to -15.1 from -16.9 in November. Economists had forecast a score of -16.5.

The latest reading was the highest since July, when it was at the same level.

The consumer confidence measure for the EU added 1.5 percentage points to reach -16.0 in December.

Both readings were below their long-term averages.

The latest survey data was collected from December 1 to 19.

The final readings of the consumer confidence index for December is set to be released on January 8 along with results of the monthly economic sentiment survey.

