Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
23.01.2024 16:48:57
Eurozone Consumer Confidence Unexpectedly Weakens
(RTTNews) - Euro area consumer sentiment deteriorated unexpectedly at the start of the year, after improving in the previous two months, preliminary data from a survey by the European Commission showed Tuesday.
The flash consumer confidence index fell to -16.1 from -15.0 in December. Economists had expected the score to improve to -14.3.
The corresponding index for the EU eased to -16.2 from -16.0.
Both readings are well below their long-term average, the EU said.
Data for the latest survey was collected from January 1 to 22.
The final reading for consumer confidence is set to be released along with the monthly economic sentiment survey on January 30.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison kommt in Schwung: US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel-- ATX schließt weit im Plus -- DAX steigt letztlich kräftig -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Zur Wochenmitte bewegten sich der heimische und der deutsche Markt in der Gewinnzone. Die Wall Street bewegte sich am Mittwoch in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den wichtigsten Märkten in Asien waren am Mittwoch gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.