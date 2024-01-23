Eurozone Consumer Confidence Unexpectedly Weakens

(RTTNews) - Euro area consumer sentiment deteriorated unexpectedly at the start of the year, after improving in the previous two months, preliminary data from a survey by the European Commission showed Tuesday.

The flash consumer confidence index fell to -16.1 from -15.0 in December. Economists had expected the score to improve to -14.3.

The corresponding index for the EU eased to -16.2 from -16.0.

Both readings are well below their long-term average, the EU said.

Data for the latest survey was collected from January 1 to 22.

The final reading for consumer confidence is set to be released along with the monthly economic sentiment survey on January 30.