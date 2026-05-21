Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1565
 EUR
0,0008
0,06 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
21.05.2026 15:19:14

Eurozone Current Account Surplus Declines

(RTTNews) - The euro area current account surplus declined in March largely due to the fall in goods trade surplus, the European Central Bank said Thursday.

The current account surplus fell to EUR 15 billion from EUR 26 billion in February. In the same period last year, the surplus totaled EUR 29 billion.

The surplus on goods trade declined sharply to EUR 14 billion from EUR 26 billion in the previous month. At the same time, the services surplus dropped moderately to EUR 14 billion from EUR 15 billion.

Primary income totaled EUR 2 billion compared to a shortfall of EUR 2 billion in February. The shortfall in secondary income widened to EUR 16 billion from EUR 14 billion. In the twelve months to March, the current account surplus amounted to EUR 275 billion or 1.7 percent of euro area GDP in 2026, down from EUR 368 billion a year earlier.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

17:32 Apple, NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co.: Die US-Aktien der Deutschen Bank im 1. Quartal 2026
20.05.26 Depot von George Soros im 1. Quartal 2026: Starinvestor steigt bei NVIDIA ein und setzt auf den KI-Boom
19.05.26 Berkshire-Depot post Buffet: Alphabet-Aktie rückt bei Greg Abel ins Zentrum
17.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 20
17.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 20: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach NVIDIA-Zahlen: ATX schließt fester -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Chinas Börsen letztlich schwach - Nikkei klettert kräftig
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Donnerstag aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex gab hingegen nach. Der Dow verbucht im Donnerstagshandel Verluste. Die Börsen in Asien fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen