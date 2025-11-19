Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1345
 EUR
0,0027
0,24 %
EUR - GBP
19.11.2025 12:42:23

Eurozone Current Account Surplus Increases

(RTTNews) - The euro area current account surplus increased in September after falling notably in August, the European Central Bank said Wednesday.

The current account surplus increased to EUR 23 billion from EUR 22 billion in August. In the same period last year, the surplus was EUR 31 billion.

The surplus on goods trade rose to EUR 30 billion from EUR 25 billion. Meanwhile, the surplus on services decreased to EUR 12 billion from EUR 14 billion.

The deficit on primary income increased to EUR 3 billion from EUR 1 billion and the shortfall on secondary income rose to EUR 17 billion from EUR 16 billion.

In the twelve months to September, the current account surplus climbed to EUR 306 billion or 2.0 percent of euro area GDP. This was down from EUR 414 billion or 2.7 percent of GDP a year earlier.

In financial account, euro area residents' net acquisitions of non-euro area portfolio investment securities totaled EUR 868 billion and non-residents' net acquisitions of euro area portfolio investment securities stood at EUR 729 billion in the twelve months to September.

08:47 Die Top-US-Titel der UBS: Ein Blick auf das Portfolio des Schweizer Finanzriesen
08:12 NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co.: Auf diese Aktien setzte die Deutsche Bank im dritten Quartal 2025
19.11.25 Soros strukturiert sein Depot neu: So investierte der Starinvestor im Q3 2025
18.11.25 Berkshire setzt auf Alphabet: Buffett räumt sein Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2025 um
16.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46

Nach den NVIDIA-Zahlen: ATX und DAX klar im Plus erwartet -- Börsen in Fernost uneinig - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Am Donnerstag dürften sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt klar fester starten. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendieren derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.
