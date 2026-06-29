Eurozone Economic Sentiment Improves More Than Forecast

(RTTNews) - Eurozone economic confidence improved more than expected in June as tensions in the Middle East eased, survey data from the European Commission showed Monday.

The economic sentiment index rose to 95.0 in June from 93.7 in the previous month. The score was forecast to improve to 94.3.

The upturn in the economic confidence was driven by higher confidence in almost all sectors, namely retail trade, industry, services and among consumers, while confidence in construction deteriorated from May.

At -7.7, the industrial confidence index rose from -7.9 in May. The improvement reflects a marked rise in managers' assessment of stocks of finished products and stronger production expectations.

Driven by more positive demand expectations, the services sentiment index climbed to 3.2 from 2.6 in the prior month.

At -17.7, the consumer sentiment index advanced to a three-month high from -19.0. The increase was driven by receding pessimism regarding the future general economic situation in their country and their household's future financial situation.

Reflecting retailers' improved assessments of the past business situation and their volume of stocks, confidence among retailers improved in June with the index rising to -9.7 from -10.9 a month ago.

On the other hand, sentiment among construction companies fell to -4.5 from -3.9.

Further, the survey showed that employment expectations fell markedly in June. The corresponding index dropped to 92.2 from 94.4 in the previous month.

The survey was conducted between June 1 and 22.

Despite the improvement in economic sentiment, it remained well below the pre-Middle East war levels and employment expectations weakened, ING economist Bert Colijn said.

With inflation pressures subsiding, the question of whether the European Central Bank needs to continue to hike interest rates becomes more pressing, Colijn added.