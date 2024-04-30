30.04.2024 11:35:50

Eurozone Economy Recovers In Q1

(RTTNews) - The euro area economy expanded in the first quarter after two consecutive declines, a preliminary flash estimate from Eurostat showed on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product grew by more-than-expected 0.3 percent on quarter following a 0.1 percent fall each in the fourth and third quarters of 2023.

Thus the economy recovered from a recession. GDP was expected to rise 0.1 percent in the first quarter.

On a yearly basis, GDP growth accelerated to 0.4 percent from 0.1 percent in the previous quarter. This was also better than forecast of 0.2 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlenflut an den Parketts: ATX letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich am Dienstag zurück. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es unterdessen leicht nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen