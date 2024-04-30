Eurozone Economy Recovers In Q1

(RTTNews) - The euro area economy expanded in the first quarter after two consecutive declines, a preliminary flash estimate from Eurostat showed on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product grew by more-than-expected 0.3 percent on quarter following a 0.1 percent fall each in the fourth and third quarters of 2023.

Thus the economy recovered from a recession. GDP was expected to rise 0.1 percent in the first quarter.

On a yearly basis, GDP growth accelerated to 0.4 percent from 0.1 percent in the previous quarter. This was also better than forecast of 0.2 percent.