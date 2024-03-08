Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Eurozone GDP Remains Stable As Estimated
(RTTNews) - The euro area economy remained unchanged in the fourth quarter, as initially estimated, revised data from Eurostat showed on Friday.
Gross domestic product flatlined sequentially, following a 0.1 percent fall in the third quarter. The fourth quarter's rate matched the estimate published on February 14.
On a yearly basis, the economy grew 0.1 percent, the same pace of growth as seen in the preceding period.
The number of employed persons gained 0.3 percent from a quarter ago after rising 0.2 percent in the third quarter.
Compared to a year ago, employment advanced 1.2 percent following a 1.4 percent rise in the prior period.
