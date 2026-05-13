Eurozone Industrial Output Logs Steady Growth

(RTTNews) - Eurozone industrial production grew at a steady pace in March, Eurostat reported Wednesday.

Industrial output grew 0.2 percent on a monthly basis in March, matching the growth rate seen in February. Production was forecast to grow 0.3 percent.

The monthly fall reflects a sharp 4.5 percent fall in non-durable consumer goods output and a 1.5 percent decrease in energy production.

Offsetting these declines, intermediate goods output rose 0.9 percent and capital goods output rose 1.1 percent. Durable consumer goods production moved up 0.5 percent.

Year-on-year, the decline in industrial production deepened to 2.1 percent in March from 0.8 percent in February. Economists had forecast an annual fall of 1.7 percent.