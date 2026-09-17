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17.09.2026 11:51:25
Eurozone Inflation Revised Down To 3.2%
(RTTNews) - Eurozone inflation accelerated less than estimated in August, final data from Eurostat showed Thursday.
Harmonized inflation rose to 3.2 percent from 2.9 percent in July. The August rate was revised down from the flash estimate of 3.3 percent.
Meanwhile, core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, eased to 2.4 percent, as initially estimated, from 2.5 percent in July. On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices moved up 0.4 percent, matching estimate.
Data showed that energy prices rose at a faster pace of 14.3 percent after climbing 10.3 percent. Non-energy industrial goods prices grew 1.2 percent following a 0.9 percent rise.
The increase in prices of food, alcohol and tobacco slowed to 1.1 percent from 1.2 percent, while services inflation softened to 3.0 percent from 3.3 percent.
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