Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1541
 EUR
0,0001
0,01 %
EUR - GBP
29.01.2026 11:37:23

Eurozone Private Sector Credit Growth Eases

(RTTNews) - Eurozone private sector credit grew at a slower pace at the end of the year, the European Central Bank said Thursday.

Adjusted loans to the private sector posted an annual growth of 3.3 percent in December compared with 3.4 percent in November.

Among the borrowing sectors, adjusted loans to households increased 3.0 percent, following a 2.9 percent rise in November. Likewise, growth in adjusted loans to non-financial corporations weakened to 3.0 percent from 3.1 percent.

The annual growth rate of claims on the private sector softened to 3.0 percent in December from 3.3 percent in November.

Further, data showed that the broad monetary aggregate M3 grew at a pace of 2.8 percent in December, slower than November's 3.0 percent rise.

Similarly, the narrow measure M1 growth eased to 4.7 percent from 5.0 percent in the previous month.

