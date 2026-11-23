(RTTNews) - The euro area private sector registered a moderate growth in November, driven by faster growth in Germany, which countered a deepening downturn in France, flash survey results from S&P Global showed Monday.

The flash composite output index remained unchanged at 51.7 in November. A score above 50.0 indicates expansion.

A sharper increase in manufacturing output was cancelled out by slower growth in services business activity. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index advanced to 52.9 from 52.7 a month ago. The score was expected to remain stable at 52.7.

Meanwhile, the services PMI dropped unexpectedly to a five-month low of 51.2 in November from 51.4 in October. The expected reading was 51.8.

S&P Global Market Intelligence Chief Business Economist Chris Williamson said the PMI is consistent with the economy growing at a near 0.3 percent pace in the fourth quarter.

"Higher interest rates are also starting to show up as an increasing drag, and the elevated price signals from the PMI alongside the broad message of steady economic growth across the eurozone will support calls for a further rate hike from the ECB in December," S&P Global Market Intelligence Chief Business Economist Chris Williamson said.

Output increased markedly in Germany, with the rate of expansion quickening to the fastest since March 2022. On the other hand, business activity in France dropped for the second straight month, and to the largest extent in six months.

Germany's private sector grew at the fastest pace since early 2022 in November. The flash composite output index climbed to 55.0 in November from 53.4 in the previous month.

At 54.0, the services PMI hit a 13-month high, up from 52.5 in October. The score was also above expectations of 52.4. The manufacturing PMI advanced to a 56-month high of 55.0 from 54.2 in the prior month. The reading was seen at 54.1.

France's private sector contracted at the sharpest pace since May. The headline composite output index fell to 46.2 in November from 46.6 in October.

Both monitored sectors registered lower output but it was manufacturing that drove the steeper contraction in November. The flash manufacturing PMI dropped to a 12-month low of 47.9 from 49.5 in the prior month. The services PMI climbed to 46.6 from 46.2 in the previous month.