Eurozone Retail Sales Fall As Expected

(RTTNews) - Eurozone retail sales declined as expected in November due to the weakness in food and non-food turnover, official data showed on Monday.

Retail sales registered a monthly fall of 0.3 percent, reversing the 0.4 percent rise in October, Eurostat reported.

Within total sales, food, drinks and tobacco sales slid 0.1 percent and sales of non-food products decreased 0.4 percent. Mail orders and internet sales posted a notable 1.2 percent decrease.

On the other hand, sale of automotive fuel in specialised stores increased by 1.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, the decline in retail trade deepened to 1.1 percent from 0.8 percent in October. Economists had forecast sales to log a 1.5 percent decrease.

Retail sales in the EU27 dropped 0.2 percent from October and 1.0 percent from the last year.