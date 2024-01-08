Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
08.01.2024 11:45:55
Eurozone Retail Sales Fall As Expected
(RTTNews) - Eurozone retail sales declined as expected in November due to the weakness in food and non-food turnover, official data showed on Monday.
Retail sales registered a monthly fall of 0.3 percent, reversing the 0.4 percent rise in October, Eurostat reported.
Within total sales, food, drinks and tobacco sales slid 0.1 percent and sales of non-food products decreased 0.4 percent. Mail orders and internet sales posted a notable 1.2 percent decrease.
On the other hand, sale of automotive fuel in specialised stores increased by 1.4 percent.
On a yearly basis, the decline in retail trade deepened to 1.1 percent from 0.8 percent in October. Economists had forecast sales to log a 1.5 percent decrease.
Retail sales in the EU27 dropped 0.2 percent from October and 1.0 percent from the last year.
