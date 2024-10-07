07.10.2024 13:10:36

Eurozone Retail Sales Rise 0.2% In August

(RTTNews) - Eurozone retail sales increased for the first time in three months in August, as expected, data from Eurostat showed on Monday.

Retail sales increased 0.2 percent on a monthly basis in August after remaining flat in the previous month. That was in line with expectations.

Sales of food, drinks, and tobacco advanced 0.2 percent, following a 0.1 percent rebound in the previous month. Non-food products grew 0.3 percent, which was the first increase in four months.

Automotive fuel in specialized stores posted an expansion of 1.1 percent, offsetting July's 0.6 percent decrease.

Year-on-year, retail sales recovered 0.8 percent after falling 0.1 percent in July.

The retail sales volume in the EU27 increased 0.3 percent on month and advanced 1.0 percent from the same period last year.

The highest monthly increases in the total retail trade volume were recorded in Luxembourg, Cyprus, and Romania. Meanwhile, Denmark, Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Croatia reported the largest decreases.

