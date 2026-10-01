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01.10.2026 12:31:03

Eurozone Unemployment Rate Remains Unchanged

(RTTNews) - The euro area unemployment rate remained unchanged in August, data from Eurostat showed Thursday.

The jobless rate came in at 6.4 percent in August, the same as in July and matched expectations. In the same period last year, the rate was 6.3 percent.

The number of unemployed increased 26,000 from July to 11.357 million. Compared to last year, unemployment rose 267,000.

There were 2.391 million young unemployed persons in August, down 9,000 from July. The youth unemployment rate dropped to 15.0 percent from 15.1 percent in July.

The EU unemployment rate also remained stable in August, at 6.1 percent and up from 6.0 percent in the last year. Meanwhile, the youth unemployment rate rose to 15.4 percent from 15.3 percent.

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