Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1283
 EUR
-0,0038
-0,33 %
EUR - GBP
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
Tools
Währungsrechner
Invertiert
14.11.2025 09:10:14

Finland Consumer Prices Fall 0.2% In October

(RTTNews) - Finland's consumer prices fell for the first time in more than five years in October, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

The consumer price index dropped 0.2 percent year-over-year in October, reversing a 0.5 percent rise in September. Further, this was the first deflation since July 2020.

The rise in consumer prices from one year ago was curbed most by the average interest rate on housing loans, interest on consumer credit, and electricity, the agency said.

Housing and utility costs declined at a faster pace of 2.99 percent versus 1.45 percent in September. Transport charges were 0.93 percent less expensive.

Data showed that inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages moderated to 1.59 percent from 2.47 percent.

Compared to the previous month, consumer prices decreased 0.2 percent, following a 0.3 percent rebound in September.

The EU measure of the Harmonized Index, or HICP, rose at a slower rate of 1.4 percent annually in October versus a 2.2 percent increase a month ago.

Hoffnung auf US-Zinssenkung schwindet: ATX deutlich schwächer -- DAX etwas tiefer -- Märkte in Fernost im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Freitag mit kräftigen Verlusten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert unterdessen moderat tiefer. An Asiens Börsen geht es am Freitag teils deutlich nach unten.
