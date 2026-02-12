Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1488
 EUR
0,0007
0,06 %
EUR - GBP
12.02.2026 08:53:25

Finland Current Account Surplus Grows In December

(RTTNews) - Finland's current account surplus increased in the final month of 2025, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.

The current account surplus rose to a 5-month high of EUR 1.2 billion in December from EUR 0.4 billion in November.

The balance of goods trade showed a surplus of EUR 0.5 billion, and the surplus in services trade was EUR 0.1 billion. The primary income balance showed a surplus of EUR 0.7 billion, while the secondary income was in deficit of EUR 0.1 billion.

In December, net capital inflow to Finland from abroad amounted to EUR 1.8 billion. Of the functional categories of the financial account, net capital inflow was highest in the form of other investments, the agency said.

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: ATX tiefrot -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street unentschlossen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende schwach. Der deutsche Leitindex nimmt Anlauf für die 25.000-Punkte-Hürde. Die Wall Street ändert häufig die Richtung. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.
