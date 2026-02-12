|
Finland Current Account Surplus Grows In December
(RTTNews) - Finland's current account surplus increased in the final month of 2025, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.
The current account surplus rose to a 5-month high of EUR 1.2 billion in December from EUR 0.4 billion in November.
The balance of goods trade showed a surplus of EUR 0.5 billion, and the surplus in services trade was EUR 0.1 billion. The primary income balance showed a surplus of EUR 0.7 billion, while the secondary income was in deficit of EUR 0.1 billion.
In December, net capital inflow to Finland from abroad amounted to EUR 1.8 billion. Of the functional categories of the financial account, net capital inflow was highest in the form of other investments, the agency said.
