Finland Current Account Surplus Shrinks In September

(RTTNews) - Finland's current account surplus decreased further at the end of the third quarter, data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.

The current account surplus dropped to EUR 50 million in September from EUR 112 million in August.

Of the sub-items of the current account, the goods account in balance of payment terms was EUR 0.3 billion in surplus, while the service account was EUR 0.7 billion in deficit.

The primary income balance showed a surplus of EUR 0.5 billion, and the secondary income account was in a shortfall of EUR 0.2 billion.

In September, net capital outflow from Finland to abroad amounted to EUR 0.7 billion, the agency said.