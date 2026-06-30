Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1618
 EUR
0,0014
0,12 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
30.06.2026 10:16:04

Finland Economic Output Grows 2.8% In May

(RTTNews) - Finland's economic output expanded at a faster pace in May, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

Output of the national economy rose a working-day-adjusted 2.8 percent year-over-year in May, following a 2.4 percent growth in April, which was revised upwardly from 0.9 percent. Moreover, the output advanced for the fourth successive month.

Without adjustment, country's national output grew 1.6 percent from last year, though slower than the 2.4 percent increase in April.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, GDP rebounded 0.8 percent monthly in May versus a 0.3 percent decrease in April.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

28.06.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 26: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
28.06.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 26
27.06.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
27.06.26 KW 26: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
26.06.26 KW 26: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX fester -- Börsen in Asien zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt am Dienstag zu. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht ebenfalls Gewinne. Die Märkte in Asien fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen