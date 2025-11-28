Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1420
 EUR
0,0004
0,03 %
EUR - GBP
28.11.2025 08:46:27

Finland GDP Shrinks More Than Estimated In Q3

(RTTNews) - Finland's economy contracted more than initially estimated in the third quarter, the latest data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product shrank a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.3 percent sequentially in the third quarter, after falling 0.2 percent in the previous quarter. In the flash estimate, the rate of decline was 0.1 percent.

The expenditure breakdown showed that government consumption fell 0.2 percent, while private consumption rose by 0.2 percent. Data showed that public investments were 4.0 percent lower, and net foreign demand was slightly unfavorable as exports grew 2.0 percent amid a 2.1 percent rise in imports.

On a yearly basis, GDP shrank 0.6 percent in the third quarter, reversing a 0.2 percent increase in the second quarter.

In October, the Finnish economy contracted 0.1 percent annually versus a 0.2 percent decline in September.

ATX und DAX gehen etwas höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden "Black Friday"-Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag etwas fester. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende mit leichten Gewinnen. Auch die US-Börsen legten zu. Die Märkte in Fernost bewegten sich am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
