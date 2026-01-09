Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1513
 EUR
-0,0013
-0,11 %
EUR - GBP
09.01.2026 10:49:19

Finland Industrial Output Grows 1.9%

(RTTNews) - Finland's industrial production expanded for the second straight month in November, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

Industrial output climbed 1.9 percent year-over-year in November, following a 2.2 percent recovery in October.

The slowdown in growth was mainly due to a 3.6 percent contraction in the mining and quarrying sector output and a 2.6 percent fall in the utility production. On the other hand, output produced in the food industry grew 4.6 percent and that in the forest industry advanced by 1.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 0.5 percent versus a 2.3 percent rebound in October.

17:22 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16:23 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.01.26 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekord fester -- Wall Street letztlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Plus
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt zu Verlusten tendierte, konnte der deutsche Leitindex zulegen. Der Dow verzeichnete letztlich Gewinne. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts.
