Finland Industrial Output Grows 1.9%

(RTTNews) - Finland's industrial production expanded for the second straight month in November, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

Industrial output climbed 1.9 percent year-over-year in November, following a 2.2 percent recovery in October.

The slowdown in growth was mainly due to a 3.6 percent contraction in the mining and quarrying sector output and a 2.6 percent fall in the utility production. On the other hand, output produced in the food industry grew 4.6 percent and that in the forest industry advanced by 1.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 0.5 percent versus a 2.3 percent rebound in October.