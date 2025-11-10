Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1355
 EUR
-0,0043
-0,38 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
>
10.11.2025 10:18:59

Finland Industrial Output Shrinks 1.8% In September

(RTTNews) - Finland's industrial production declined for the fourth straight month in September, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.

Industrial output dropped 1.8 percent year-over-year in September, slower than the 2.6 percent decrease in August.

The slowdown in decline was mainly due to a 27.2 percent surge in the mining and quarrying sector output and a 0.1 percent slight recovery in the utility production. On the other hand, output produced in the manufacturing industry continued to fall by 2.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 0.1 percent versus a 0.3 percent fall in August.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.25 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.25 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf anstehende Datenflut: Dow schlussendlich stark -- ATX und DAX am Dienstag letztlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen enden uneins
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Dienstag etwas fester. Der US-Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es schließlich uneins zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen