Finland Industrial Output Shrinks 1.8% In September

(RTTNews) - Finland's industrial production declined for the fourth straight month in September, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.

Industrial output dropped 1.8 percent year-over-year in September, slower than the 2.6 percent decrease in August.

The slowdown in decline was mainly due to a 27.2 percent surge in the mining and quarrying sector output and a 0.1 percent slight recovery in the utility production. On the other hand, output produced in the manufacturing industry continued to fall by 2.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 0.1 percent versus a 0.3 percent fall in August.