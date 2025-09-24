Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1446
 EUR
0,0000
0,00 %
24.09.2025 08:27:22

Finland Producer Prices Rise 0.1% In August

(RTTNews) - Finland's producer prices increased for the first time in five months in August, data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index rose 0.1 percent year-over-year in August, reversing a 1.5 percent decrease in the previous month.

The rise in the producer prices was particularly caused by higher prices of electricity and food products, the agency said.

On the other hand, the increase in prices was curbed most by the decrease in prices of pulp and refined petroleum products. 

Domestic producer prices climbed 2.2 percent annually, while those of export products slid by 2.3 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices increased 0.8 percent, in contrast to a 1.5 percent fall in July.

Data showed that the export price index decreased 2.3 percent from last year, and import prices were 1.8 percent lower.

21.09.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 38: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.09.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 38
20.09.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.09.25 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.09.25 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

ATX vorbörslich im Minus -- DAX leichter erwartet -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex werden zur Wochenmitte schwächer erwartet. Die Indizes in Asien zeigen sich am Mittwoch mit positiver Tendenz.
