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08.10.2026 09:38:38

Finland Trade Gap Widens In August

(RTTNews) - Finland's foreign trade deficit increased in August from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, preliminary figures from Finnish Customs showed on Thursday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 1.1 billion in August from EUR 0.81 billion in the corresponding month last year.

The value of exports climbed 21.8 percent annually in August, and imports were 24.5 percent higher. Exports of pharmaceutical products jumped 735 percent, while the country exported 9.2 percent less energy products.

The value of exports to EU countries grew 4.5 percent, and those to non-EU countries grew by 49.3 percent.

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