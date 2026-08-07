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07.08.2026 09:50:30
Finland Trade Surplus Grows In June
(RTTNews) - Finland's foreign trade surplus increased notably in June from a year ago as exports grew much faster than imports, preliminary figures from Finnish Customs showed on Friday.
The trade deficit rose to EUR 1.9 million in June from EUR 0.4 billion in the corresponding month last year.
The value of exports surged 39.6 percent annually in June, and imports were 17.6 percent higher.
The strong export performance was largely driven by a huge 311 percent growth in outflows of pharmaceutical products, followed by an 88.0 percent expansion in the exports of precious metals.
The value of exports to EU countries climbed 12.8 percent, and those to non-EU countries jumped by 71.3 percent.
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