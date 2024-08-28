28.08.2024 19:21:21

Five-Year Note Auction Attracts Average Demand

(RTTNews) - A day after reporting modestly above average demand this month's auction of $69 billion worth of two-year notes, the Treasury Department on Wednesday revealed this month's auction of $70 billion worth of five-year notes attracted average demand.

The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.645 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.41.

The Treasury also sold $70 billion worth of five-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 4.121 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.40.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.

On Thursday, the Treasury is due to finish off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auction with the reveal of the results of this month's auction of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach NVIDIA-Zahlen: Dow Jones mit neuem Rekordhoch -- ATX beendet Handel höher -- DAX knackt Allzeithoch und schließt im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Donnerstag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Donnerstag uneinheitlich. In Fernost dominierten am Donnerstag die roten Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen