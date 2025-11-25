25.11.2025 19:10:23

Five-Year Note Auction Attracts Slightly Above Average Demand

(RTTNews) - Continuing this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department on Tuesday revealed this month's auction of $70 billion worth of five-year notes also attracted slightly above average demand.

The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.562 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.41.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $70 billion worth of five-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.625 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.38.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.37.

On Monday, the Treasury revealed this month's sale of $69 billion worth of two-year notes also attracted modestly above average demand.

The Treasury is due to finish off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Wednesday by revealing the results of this month's sale of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11:52 Icahns Depot: Diese Aktien standen im 3. Quartal im Fokus
24.11.25 Bridgewaters Depot-Umbau im dritten Quartal: Diese Aktien rückten neben Microsoft, NVIDIA & Co. in den Fokus
23.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 47
23.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
22.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX wenig bewegt -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich überwiegend im Plus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren am Mittwoch seitwärts. Asiens wichtigste Börsen verbuchten mehrheitlich Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen