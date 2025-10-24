French Consumer Confidence Rises In October

(RTTNews) - France's consumer confidence improved in October to the highest level in six months, monthly survey data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Friday.

The consumer sentiment index rose to 90 in October from an upwardly revised 88 in the previous month. The expected reading was 87. Nonetheless, the index remained well below its long-term average of 100.

The index measuring consumers' outlook regarding their financial situation rose to -11 in October from -14 a month ago. The sub-index for the past financial situation of households increased somewhat to -20 from -21.

The proportion of households believing it is a good time to make major purchases showed a slight improvement, with the corresponding index rising to -29 from -31.0.

Consumers were less pessimistic about the future general economic situation in the country. The corresponding index rose to -56 from -61, while the indicator for the past financial situation remained stable at -72.

Households' opinion regarding their future savings capacity remained positive and strengthened in October as the relevant index climbed from 17 to 19.

Consumers' fears about unemployment eased as the corresponding balance dropped to 48 in October from 54 in September.

The share of households that believe that prices will increase over the coming twelve months decreased further to -32 from -28.