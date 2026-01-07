Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1527
 EUR
0,0000
0,00 %
EUR - GBP
07.01.2026 13:48:28

French Consumer Confidence Rises Slightly In December

(RTTNews) - France's consumer confidence recovered somewhat at the end of the year, monthly survey data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Wednesday.

The consumer sentiment index rose to 90 in December as expected from 89 in the previous month. Nonetheless, the index remained well below its long-term average of 100.

The survey revealed that households' saving intentions strengthened in December, with the corresponding rising to 46, reaching a new historic maximum, from 45.0 in November.

The index measuring consumers' outlook regarding their financial situation weakened slightly to -14 in December from -13 a month ago. The sub-index for the past financial situation of households held steady at -21.0.

The proportion of households believing it is a good time to make major purchases showed an improvement, with the corresponding index rising to -27 from -30.0.

Consumers were more pessimistic about the future general economic situation in the country. The corresponding index fell to -57 from -56, while the indicator for the past financial situation rose to -70 from -74.

Households' opinion regarding their future savings capacity remained positive but decreased as the relevant index stood at 14 versus 16 in November.

Consumers' fears about unemployment eased as the corresponding balance dropped to 45 in December from 47 in November.

The share of households that believe that prices will increase over the coming twelve months increased marginally to -30 from -31.

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

ATX und DAX schließen stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten seitwärts. Der Dow legt am Donnerstag etwas zu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

