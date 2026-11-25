(RTTNews) - France's consumer confidence rose slightly in November, monthly survey data from the statistical office INSEE showed Wednesday.

The consumer sentiment index climbed to 82 in November, as expected, from 81 in October.

Assessment about future personal financial situation rebounded in November with the balance rising five points to -19. However, the one related to their past financial situation dropped one point to -33.

The proportion of households believing it is a good time, in the current economic situation, to make major purchases slid to -42 from -41.

Further, the survey showed that consumers' opinion on their saving capacity, current or future dropped marginally. The corresponding balances of opinion lost one point each.

The proportion of households believing it is a good idea to save rose marginally. The corresponding balance gained one point to 38.

The index measuring future standard of living in France climbed five points to -61, after falling by six in October. The one related to past standard of living edged up one point to -84.

Households' fears about unemployment fell back. The corresponding balance declined six points to 54.

In November, the proportion of households who consider that prices will accelerate over the next twelve months fell sharply as the score dropped nine points to -17.

Similarly, the proportion of households who consider that prices increased over the past twelve months lost five points.