French Industrial Output Falls Most In 19 Months

(RTTNews) - France's industrial production declined at the steepest pace in just over one-and-half years in May amid weak manufacturing output, data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Friday.

Industrial output fell 2.1 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.6 percent rebound in the previous month.

Further, this was the sharpest decline since October 2022, when output had fallen 3.7 percent.

Similarly, manufacturing output contracted 2.7 percent monthly in May, which was the biggest fall in eighteen months.

Within manufacturing output, the manufacture of machinery and equipment goods decreased the most by 4.6 percent.

The manufacturing of food products and beverage goods dropped by 0.6 percent, while that of coke and refined petroleum products grew by 3.9 percent.

Data showed that transport equipment output contracted 0.7 percent in May, slower than the 2.4 percent fall a month ago. Mining and quarrying output showed a decline of 2.2 percent, and construction production was 1.0 percent lower.