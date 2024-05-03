French Industrial Output Falls Unexpectedly

(RTTNews) - France's industrial production declined unexpectedly in March after rebounding in the previous month, data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Friday.

Industrial output dropped 0.3 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.2 percent rise in the previous month. Meanwhile, economists had expected a 0.3 percent increase.

Similarly, manufacturing output contracted 0.5 percent in March, in contrast to a 1.0 percent rise in February, which was the biggest rise in nine months.

Within manufacturing output, the manufacture of coke and refined products fell 4.6 percent after an 8.6 percent strong rebound in the prior month. The manufacturing of machinery and equipment goods declined by 3.7 percent.

Meanwhile, transport equipment output grew 2.3 percent in March from a 2.9 percent fall seen a month ago.

Data showed that output growth in extractive industries eased sharply to 0.1 percent from 7.4 percent. However, construction production turned to positive growth of 1.1 percent versus a 2.1 percent fall in February.