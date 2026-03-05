|
05.03.2026 09:10:00
French Industrial Production Rebounds
(RTTNews) - France's industrial production rebounded in January driven by the robust recovery in transport equipment output, the statistical office INSEE said Thursday.
Industrial production expanded 0.5 percent on a monthly basis, offsetting December's 0.5 percent decrease. Output was expected to grow 0.4 percent.
Similarly, manufacturing output grew 0.6 percent month-on-month, reversing a 0.7 percent fall in December.
Within manufacturing, production of transport equipment registered a strong rebound of 9.9 percent. Meanwhile, manufacture of food products and beverages fell 0.8 percent and that of coke and refined petroleum products decreased 3.4 percent.
Machinery and equipment goods output dropped 0.5 percent and other manufacturing was down 0.9 percent.
Further, data showed that mining and quarrying, energy, water supply and waste management remained flat in January.
