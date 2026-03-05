Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1501
 EUR
0,0004
0,03 %
EUR - GBP
05.03.2026 09:10:00

French Industrial Production Rebounds

(RTTNews) - France's industrial production rebounded in January driven by the robust recovery in transport equipment output, the statistical office INSEE said Thursday.

Industrial production expanded 0.5 percent on a monthly basis, offsetting December's 0.5 percent decrease. Output was expected to grow 0.4 percent.

Similarly, manufacturing output grew 0.6 percent month-on-month, reversing a 0.7 percent fall in December.

Within manufacturing, production of transport equipment registered a strong rebound of 9.9 percent. Meanwhile, manufacture of food products and beverages fell 0.8 percent and that of coke and refined petroleum products decreased 3.4 percent.

Machinery and equipment goods output dropped 0.5 percent and other manufacturing was down 0.9 percent.

Further, data showed that mining and quarrying, energy, water supply and waste management remained flat in January.

22:17 4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Elliott Investment Management - mit Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co.
20:21 Stanley Druckenmiller: Depot-Strategie im Schlussquartal 2025
04.03.26 Aktien von Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.: Das änderte Jeremy Grantham in Q4 2025 an seinem Depot
03.03.26 Commerzbank-Portfolio: Diese US-Aktien gehörten im vierten Quartal 2025 zu den größten Positionen
02.03.26 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen

Krieg in Nahost: ATX und DAX schließen deutlich schwächer -- Wall Street letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt fielen am Donnerstag tief ins Minus. An der Wall Street dominierten die Bären. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich mit positiven Vorzeichen.
