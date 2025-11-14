Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1343
 EUR
0,0022
0,19 %
EUR - GBP
14.11.2025 13:59:36

French Inflation Slows More Than Forecast

(RTTNews) - France's inflation slowed more than estimated in October due to the sharper decrease in energy prices, final data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Friday.

Consumer price inflation eased to 0.9 percent from 1.2 percent in September. The October rate was revised from 1.0 percent estimated on October 31.

This fall in inflation was largely driven by a sharp fall in energy prices, which slid 5.6 percent. Food price inflation eased to 1.3 percent due to the downturn in prices of fresh products, and services prices logged a steady growth of 2.4 percent. Month-on-month, the consumer price index edged up 0.1 percent, in line with the estimate, following September's 1.0 percent decrease.

Core inflation softened to 1.2 percent from 1.3 percent in September, data showed.

EU harmonized inflation came in at 0.8 percent, which was below the flash estimate of 0.9 percent and September's 1.1 percent. On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices rose 0.1 percent, as estimated, after a 1.1 percent fall.

13:15 KW 46: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12:15 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.11.25 KW 46: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45

ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochende -- Wall Street schließt uneins -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten zum Wochenschluss deutlich tiefer. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende mit unterschiedlicher Tendenz. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Freitag teils deutlich nach unten.
