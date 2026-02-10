|
10.02.2026 12:00:51
French Jobless Rate Highest Since 2021
(RTTNews) - France's unemployment rate rose to the highest level in more than four years in the fourth quarter of 2025, the statistical office INSEE said on Tuesday.
The jobless rate rose to 7.9 percent in the fourth quarter from 7.7 percent in the third quarter. This was the highest since the third quarter of 2021 but clearly below its peak reached in the second quarter of 2015.
The number of unemployed increased 56,000 from the previous quarter to 2.5 million.
In the metropolitan France, the unemployment rate climbed to 7.7 percent from 7.5 percent in the preceding quarter.
The unemployment rate among people aged below 24 posted 21.5 percent, up from 19.1 percent in the third quarter.
